Three men shot, one killed at Lasalle Avenue gathering

One man was killed and two others injured from gunfire just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Lasalle Avenue in the Kensington Avenue- Eggert Road area.

Northeast District detectives say the three men were struck by gunfire during a social gathering.

A 29-year-old man died at the scene. Two men, one 26 and the other 25, are listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Police say the shooting appeared intentional. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

Mark Sommer

