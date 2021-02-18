 Skip to main content
Three men shot in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood
Three men shot in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

Three men were shot Wednesday night during an incident in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

The shooting occurred on Ontario Street just to the west of the intersection with Tonawanda Street. Northwest District officers responded to the call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said. 

The three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call or text its confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

