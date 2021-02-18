Three men shot in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

Three men were shot Wednesday night during an incident in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
The shooting occurred on Ontario Street just to the west of the intersection with Tonawanda Street. Northwest District officers responded to the call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
The three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call or text its confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Keith McShea
News Staff Reporter
Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.
