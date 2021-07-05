 Skip to main content
Three men hospitalized after two shootings in Buffalo early Monday
Three men hospitalized after two shootings in Buffalo early Monday

Two men are in serious condition after a shooting during a large gathering in Buffalo's Kenfield neighborhood early Monday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

It was one of two overnight shootings reported by police. 

Police said a 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were shot shortly after 2 a.m. Monday while "a large group of people were outside" near the intersection of Olympic and Warwick avenues. The intersection is just south of a Kensington Expressway overpass. 

The two men were driven in a civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.   

In a separate incident, police said a 33-year-old Tonawanda man was shot in South Buffalo just after 1 a.m. 

The victim was initially listed in stable condition at Mercy Hospital, where he was taken in a civilian vehicle after being shot at Hopkins and Tifft streets, according to South District detectives.

The Buffalo Police Department asks anyone with information about either incident to call or text its tip line at 847-2255.

