Three men held on felony charges after three other people are stabbed

Three men were remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail each after three other people were stabbed last weekend in the Cattaraugus County Town of Freedom, State Police in Machias reported.

Troopers said David Del Carmen Ibarra, 21; Alberto Ibarra Del Carmen, 36; and Jose L. Del Carmen Ibarra, 25, were arraigned in Freedom Town Court on charges of second-degree assault, a felony.

The three men were arrested after State Police were called Friday to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, where three victims were under treatment for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Troopers said that investigation showed the victims had been stabbed with a variety of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles.

According to troopers, further investigation determined that the three suspects and three victims all are migrant workers at a farm in Freedom.

The three suspects were found to be undocumented, State Police said, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

