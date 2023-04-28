U.S. border agents on Wednesday night caught three men who illegally crossed into the country on a freight train from Fort Erie, Ont., Customs and Border Protection announced Friday.

The men crossed the International Railroad Bridge over the Niagara River and Unity Island, the agency said in a news release.

A crew aboard a Customs and Border Protection aircraft noticed suspicious activity on the bridge and a search by Border Patrol agents led to the apprehension of three men from Mexico. They were processed and returned to Canada, the agency said.

In the last 60 days, border agents have stopped 24 people who were not U.S. citizens attempting to enter the country in the vicinity of Buffalo, the agency said.