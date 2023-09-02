Three Jamestown residents have been sentenced to prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. for selling fentanyl that caused deaths three years ago, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Garson E. Butcher, 31, was sentenced to 20 years and his co-defendant, Alisha Conti, 29, received a seven-year sentence for selling fentanyl March 29, 2020, to a person who died of an overdose.

In a separate case, Ryan Bloom, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling drugs that resulted in the death of a person April 5, 2020, in Ashville.

All three were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Butcher and Conti used residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road to prepare and distribute drugs.

Bloom and a co-conspirator, Rachelle Allison, 37, also used a residence on Fairview Avenue to sell drugs and run a needle exchange, resulting in numerous overdoses there, prosecutors said. Allison was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

