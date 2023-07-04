A car crash on Monday left three people injured in the City of Tonawanda, police said.

The two vehicles collided at Broad and Seymour streets at 1:34 p.m.

Police said Marilyn Dibble, 63, of Amherst was driving one vehicle and had one passenger, Ecelyn Wainwright, 84.

Patrick Lee Sanderlin, 53, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., was the driver of the other vehicle.

Dibble and Wainwright were taken to DeGraff Medical Park to be treated for upper body injuries suffered in the crash. Sanderlin was also transported to DeGraff for a head injury.

Police issued Dibble a summons for failure to yield in the crash.

– A.J. Franklin