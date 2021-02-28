Three injured in crash involving stolen pickup truck in Amherst

Three people were injured Saturday night when a stolen pickup truck struck two other vehicles on North Bailey Avenue, Amherst Police reported.

A 63-year-old Tonawanda man in one of the vehicles that was struck was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious lower body injuries, according to the report.

Two people in the other vehicle that was struck were transported to hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Officers called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. determined that the truck, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, had been stolen.

Police said five suspects were taken into custody after a search of the area. No information was available about charges against them.

