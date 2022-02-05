Three injured in Buffalo shooting Friday

Three people were shot and injured Friday evening in what Buffalo police believe was a targeted assault.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the first block of Mariner Towers, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The three victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition, according to police. They were struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle. The two men are 21 and 30 years old, and the woman is 30.

Detectives said the incident appears to have been targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

