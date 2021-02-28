 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three injured by stolen pickup truck in Amherst
0 comments

Three injured by stolen pickup truck in Amherst

Support this work for $1 a month

Three people were injured Saturday night when a stolen pickup truck struck two other vehicles on North Bailey Avenue, Amherst Police reported.

A 63-year-old Tonawanda man in one of the vehicles that was struck was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious lower body injuries, according to the report.

Two people in the other vehicle that was struck were transported to hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Officers called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. determined that the truck, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, had been stolen.

Police said five suspects were taken into custody after a search of the area. No information was available about charges against them.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News