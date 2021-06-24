Three found killed in house, four wounded in park within 10 hours in Buffalo

Shots rang out at JFK Park just east of downtown Buffalo just before 7 p.m. Wednesday as a group of people were playing a game of craps.

Four people at the park were wounded by gunfire, including an 8-year-old boy who was grazed in the ear and a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the chest. The children had been playing basketball at the courts there. Two men, ages 21 and 24, were shot, with the 21-year-old man suffering the most serious injury, in the back, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

About 10 hours later, police responding to an "unknown trouble" call at house on Ashley Street, near Broadway and Memorial Drive, found three men dead inside.

"It appears they were shot," Gramaglia said.

The deaths bring the year's total number of homicides in Buffalo to 44. Shootings in the city have skyrocketed this year. Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data. Buffalo is not alone. Cities across the country have reported a rise in gun violence over the last year and a half.