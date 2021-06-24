Three found killed in house, four wounded in park within 10 hours in Buffalo

Shots rang out at JFK Park just east of downtown Buffalo just before 7 p.m. Wednesday as a group of people were playing a game of craps.
Four people at the park were wounded by gunfire, including an 8-year-old boy who was grazed in the ear and a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the chest. The children had been playing basketball at the courts there. Two men, ages 21 and 24, were shot, with the 21-year-old man suffering the most serious injury, in the back, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
About 10 hours later, police responding to an "unknown trouble" call at house on Ashley Street, near Broadway and Memorial Drive, found three men dead inside.
"It appears they were shot," Gramaglia said.
The deaths bring the year's total number of homicides in Buffalo to 44. Shootings in the city have skyrocketed this year. Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data. Buffalo is not alone. Cities across the country have reported a rise in gun violence over the last year and a half.
"There were seven people shot in the City of Buffalo in a 10-hour period – tragically, three have died. An 8-year-old little boy was struck by gunfire in the shooting in the park, but thankfully he is expected to recover," Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement. "As mayor, I understand that public safety is paramount, and I have asked Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood to increase police patrols throughout the city to keep all of our residents safe from this senseless violence."
The two wounded boys were back home Thursday after being treated at Oishei Children's Hospital.
While their injuries fall into the category of "non life-threatening," Murray Holman, executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, said the 8-year-old boy's life has surely been changed forever by his experience.
"That kid's been traumatized," he told reporters outside the triple homicide scene on Ashley. "Everywhere he goes now, he's going to be thinking about it."
Neighbors on and near Ashley Street said Thursday that gun violence is far too common in their community.
Last month, Ashley Street was the site of both a fatal stabbing and a shooting of a 12-year-old boy with a stray bullet; both of those incidents occurred just to the west of Thursday's shooting.
On Sept. 16, 2020, the house right next door to Thursday's killings was the scene of a triple shooting in which a 49-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured. That was one of eight triple shootings in the city in 2020.
Police offered a few details on Thursday's triple homicide.
Gramaglia said the house where the bodies were found "does appear to be a drug house."
He said one of the victims has been identified and that police were notifying his family and that "tentative IDs" had been made on the other two men who were found dead.
One neighbor, Anthony Ray, said he was outside between 2 and 3 a.m. when a woman came running down Ashley.
"I asked her what's going on and she said this dude, he just got shot," Ray said, as he watched police investigators coming in and out of the house later Thursday morning. Ray said he called the police.
Detectives "heard some information that there may have been some sounds," before 5 a.m. which was when police received a call about the house, Gramaglia said.
"That area has been plagued by violence for many, many years," Gramaglia said. "It's an area that the city and the police department has invested a lot of resources in."
Over the last month, the police have used state funding to bring extra patrols to the area.
Regarding the shooting at the park, police are searching for the shooter. "There may have been multiple shooters," Gramaglia said.
Police are hoping witnesses will come forward.
"There were a lot of people that were out at JFK and we've got no witnesses," he said. "Nobody has come forward."
Police urged any witnesses to call the police confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.
Pastor James Giles, president of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, which oversees several violence interruption organizations, pointed to the availability of illegal guns in the city as part of the problem.