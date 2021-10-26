Three charged in Chautauqua County with abducting woman

Two men have been jailed without bail following their arrests in Falconer early Monday by police investigating a report of an abduction.

Held in Chautauqua County Jail is Jason E. Talley, 43, of Buffalo, who is charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, according to Town of Ellicott police. Additional charges are pending.

Zaid I. Mendoza, 43, of Falconer, is in Cattaraugus County Jail following his arraignment on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and unlawful imprisonment.

Arrested on the same charges and released pending a court appearance was Desiray J. Corrigan, 38, of Falconer.

All were taken into custody at Mendoza and Corrigan’s residence on Richard Avenue after New York State Police, Jamestown police and Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies assisted Ellicott police in surrounding it.

Also found in the house, Ellicott police reported, was a woman believed to have been abducted in Erie County. She was taken to UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown for treatment.

Mendoza and Corrigan face charges stemming from an armed home invasion and robbery Oct. 20 in the Town of Conewango.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said items were recovered from their home in Falconer that allegedly were taken during the home invasion.

