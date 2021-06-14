Three charged after police recover guns, $40K in cash, 8 pounds of pot

A Buffalo man faces a felony marijuana charge and two others face weapons charges following an investigation of a Mineral Springs Road home, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle Wednesday and found about 8 pounds of marijuana and about $25,000 in cash inside.

The driver, Mohammed Alkulifi, was charged with felony possession of cannabis and aggravated unlicensed operation. Alkulifi, 23, also was ticketed for equipment violations, the Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release.

After the stop, police executed a search warrant at 207 Mineral Springs, where police found a loaded handgun, two loaded shotguns, a loaded rifle, more marijuana and $15,000 in cash.

Kristaly Rivera, 21, and Yaseen Aljamali, 23, both of Buffalo, face multiple weapons charges.

The Sheriff's Office's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and Buffalo police began an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip, authorities said.

Rivera and Aljamali are scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court on Tuesday, while Alkulifi is due in court July 12.

