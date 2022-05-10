Three charged after cross-town police chase sparked by report of gun, police say

Three people face charges after a cross-town chase Monday afternoon that led police through several neighborhoods and expressways before ending on Oxford Avenue, Buffalo police said.

Jayda Caddele, 18, who was a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was charged with a felony count of menacing a police officer.

Jaylon Caddele, 21, the driver of the car, was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully fleeing an officer and reckless driving and cited for traffic violations including driving without a license and failure to stop at stop signs.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with obstruction of governmental administration. His case is being handled in Family Court because of his age.

Jayda Caddele was remanded without bail. Jaylon Caddele and the 15-year-old were both released on their own recognizance because the crimes they are accused of committing do not qualify for bail.

Police said the chase began just before 12:30 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Main and Utica Streets.

A radio broadcast went out about a car recklessly driving and that someone in the vehicle may be in possession of a firearm, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

"Police approached a car matching the description and noticed the backseat passenger was brandishing what appeared to be a gun out of rear driver's side window," Flynn said.

She was allegedly pointing it in the direction of the police patrol vehicle, Flynn said.

"The car took off and they chased it," he said.

The chase wound through several neighborhoods on either side of Main Street, on and off the Kensington Expressway and the Scajaquada Expressway, according to archived radio calls on Broadcastify.com. The vehicle allegedly ran stop signs at Richmond Avenue and West Ferry Street and Norwood Avenue and West Ferry and was traveling against traffic near Main and Utica, Flynn said.

The chase ended at 1:21 p.m. on Oxford Avenue near West Ferry Street.

Four people were initially taken into custody and the SUV was impounded.

Flynn said no gun was found in the vehicle.

Also, no shots were fired by either the police or the suspects during the pursuit, police said. No injuries were reported.

Videos posted to Facebook appeared to show the chase. The videos from a surveillance camera showed multiple marked police cars pursuing a dark SUV from Main Street onto West Ferry Street.

"We've had multiple police chases in the past few months here," Flynn said. "Individuals obviously feel they have the right to not obey police orders. Let me assure the public that they are wrong and when they disobey a police order there are going to be consequences and people are going to be held accountable."

