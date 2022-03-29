Three Buffalo police officers wounded in long, wild chase; two suspects in custody

Three Buffalo police officers were wounded in a long, wild chase full of gunfire Tuesday evening that began with a traffic stop on the West Side and ended on the other side of the city.

Two suspects were arrested when the chase ended at Fillmore Avenue and East Ferry Street, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a mid-evening news conference at Erie County Medical Center.

The officers were taken to ECMC for treatment. Gramaglia said one was in stable condition after surgery and the others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He noted that one was struck in his bullet-proof vest and the other was struck by two shots, one in the bicep and another which grazed his ear.

Gramaglia said the officers were in separate patrol cars and were shot at different locations during the chase. One was struck on Bailey Avenue near the E District police station, he said. Another was shot at the end of the chase at East Ferry and Fillmore.

One of the suspects, who also was wounded at the end of the chase, was undergoing surgery for wounds at ECMC, Gramaglia said. There was no information on the suspect's condition. The other was taken to Police Headquarters.