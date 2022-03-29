Three Buffalo police officers struck by gunfire during pursuit

Three officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit late Tuesday afternoon and several persons were taken into custody, Buffalo Police reported on Twitter.
The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening, the report on Twitter said.
Other social media reports said that all available detectives and photo and evidence crews were being called to the scene at East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue on the city’s East Side.