Three people were arrested and one of them was jailed after deputies made a traffic stop at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday on McKinstry Road in the Town of Yorkshire, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported.

A passenger in the vehicle, Brandi C. Barlow, 36, of Pigeon Valley Road, Little Valley, was taken into custody on a federal drug warrant and held in the Cattaraugus County Jail.

The driver, Austin M. Wetherby, 22, of Linwood Avenue, Jamestown, was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to signal a lane change. Another passenger, Troy W. Bray, 49, of Sunfish Run Road, Randolph, was arrested on an outstanding charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Wetherby and Bray were issued appearance tickets and released pending court appearances.