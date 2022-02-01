Three arrested on gun charges following weekend patrols in Amherst

Amherst police arrested three men in two separate incidents on criminal gun possession charges over the weekend, they announced Tuesday.

The department had increased patrols over the weekend to response to "the recent increase in overnight car larcenies and stolen vehicles," police said in a statement.

The first two arrests took place when town police attempted to stop a vehicle for unspecific vehicle and traffic violations at about 3:39 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Main Street, east of Eggert Road.

The vehicle took off but got stuck in a snowbank and the driver, Naim Tabb, 22, of Buffalo was taken into custody. A passenger fled on foot, police said. Amherst police, working with Buffalo police, conducted a search and found Raekwon Gordon, 23, of Buffalo hiding in snow behind a house.

Amherst police said they found an illegally possessed gun "equipped with a high-capacity feeding device."

Both men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a defaced weapon, obstructing governmental justice and vehicle and traffic violations.

Both remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday.