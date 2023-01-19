Three arrested after shots fired at Town of Niagara police officer

Three Niagara Falls men were arrested after shots were fired Wednesday at a Town of Niagara police officer responding to a burglary call.

No one was injured when a suspect fired three shots at the officer.

Police said they were called to the Royal Park Apartments on Porter Road shortly after 5 p.m. for a burglary in progress.

An officer approached the rear of the apartment, and saw a man trying to exit an upper window.

"That male re-entered the apartment, displayed a firearm out the same window and subsequently fired three rounds at the Town of Niagara officer," a press release said.

The officer was not hit, and was able to retreat.

Town officers, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and state police found three men coming out the front of the apartment. They were taken into custody without incident.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Charles Richardson, 24, was charged with attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary.

Cornelius Redden III, 28, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary.

Kalique Miller, 18, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary. He also was arrested on a warrant for second-degree harassment.

All three were remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Authorities had issued a shelter in place order because of a report of four men in the apartment when they had three in custody, and because of the shots fired. The Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team and Lewiston Police K-9 Shadow searched the apartment. No other suspects were found.