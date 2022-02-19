 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested after police find loaded guns during traffic stop
Officers arrested three men after they discovered two loaded pistols early Saturday in a vehicle they stopped for driving with its headlights off, Jamestown Police Capt. Robert Samuelson reported.

Charged with second-degree possession of a weapon, a felony, were Joel Coleman Jr., 20, of Jamestown, and Allen C. Jackson, 23, of Buffalo. Both are held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail.

The driver, Erin L. Olmstead, 41, was released after being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating without headlights and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

According to the report, officers stopped Olmstead’s vehicle at the Arterial and Institute Street about 2:15 a.m. after seeing it being driven without headlights on.

Officers said that they saw a handgun in plain view on the floor of the back seat near a rear passenger, then patted down the passenger in the front seat and found another handgun. Both guns were loaded, police said.

