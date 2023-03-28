A check on the well-being of a couple of children Sunday evening at a house in the Town of Westfield resulted in the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and led to three arrests, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child were Gary A. Warren III, 30; Julie A. Warren, 53; and Dana G. Walsh, 25, all of Westfield.

Both Warrens also were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

After Westfield Police and sheriff's deputies visited the address on Ogden Road, a search warrant was obtained by sheriff's narcotics investigators.

According to the report, a search found hazardous materials used for making methamphetamine, 6.69 grams of the drug, a quantity of fentanyl, scales, packaging material and a shotgun.