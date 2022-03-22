 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested after exchange of gunfire from two vehicles in Jamestown
An exchange of gunfire between occupants of two vehicles Tuesday afternoon set off a search that resulted in three arrests and the recovery of three loaded pistols, Jamestown Police Capt. Robert F. Samuelson reported.

Charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon were Allen C. Jackson, 23; Arkell Z. Gaskin, 24, who police identified as a parolee; and Joel J. Coleman, 21, all of Buffalo.

Officers began looking for the vehicles after reports of shots fired shortly after 2 p.m. around West Sixth Street and Jefferson Avenue, Samuelson said.

One vehicle with a bullet hole in its hood was found on Summit Avenue. Another vehicle was stopped at Pershing Avenue and Baker Street about 3 p.m. One of the occupants fled on foot, while three others stayed in the vehicle, Samuelson reported.

Jackson and Gaskin were taken into custody there, and two loaded pistols were found. Coleman was arrested after a State Police K-9 Unit tracked him to a garage on Summit Avenue. A third loaded handgun was found in a nearby yard.

Coleman also was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after suspected cocaine and heroin were found, Samuelson said. Additional charges are expected.

