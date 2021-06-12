Three arrested after carjacking, police chase

Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking after a police chase early Friday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Taken into custody were Aweys Hussein, 20, of Louisville, Ky.; Jeylan Bakari, 22, of Kentucky; and a 16-year-old boy, DeGeorge said.

Police said charges include robbery, forcible theft with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

DeGeorge added that police recovered loaded weapons that included two handguns and a rifle.

Ferry-Fillmore officers reported that three males forced a woman out of her Dodge Charger at gunpoint just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Woltz Avenue, between Sycamore Street and Walden Avenue, and drove away, DeGeorge said.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle near Moselle and East Ferry streets, but it fled. Officers pursued it until it crashed near Niagara and West Mohawk streets, where the three suspects were arrested.

