Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Sunday in which the victim was beaten and hospitalized, Niagara Falls police reported.

The three were taken into custody when detectives and the Niagara Falls Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue about 8:15 a.m.

According to the report, evidence was recovered. The suspects are due to be arraigned Monday morning on first-degree robbery charges in Niagara Falls City Court. Their names were not released pending further investigation.

Police said the robbery occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the vicinity of 10th Street and Ferry Avenue, near where the search warrant was executed. A man told officers he had been robbed by thieves who pointed a gun at him and hit him on the head with a hammer. He was taken first to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, a block away, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment.