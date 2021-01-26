 Skip to main content
Three arraigned in November murder in Niagara Falls
Two adolescent offenders and a 24-year-old Niagara Falls woman were arraigned Tuesday in Niagara County Youth Court on charges stemming from a Nov. 16 stabbing in the Falls.

Police announced at the time that Tramaine Sanchez, 24, and two 17-year-olds had been arrested in connection with the death of Kenneth E. Walaszek Jr., 52, in Sanchez's Packard Court apartment.

Sanchez and one of the teenagers were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy. Both were ordered held without bail Tuesday by Judge Diane L. Vitello.

The other teenager was charged with one count each of first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, and Vitello set bail at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond or $40,000 partially secured bond.

First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Grand Jury Bureau Chief Ryan Parisi are prosecuting the matter, which is scheduled to return to court  March 9 for a discovery compliance conference.

