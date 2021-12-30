Three-alarm fire at Grand Hotel causes $3 million in damage

A three-alarm fire at the Buffalo Grand Hotel in downtown Buffalo caused $3 million in damage, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Thursday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 1 a.m. at the hotel located at 120 Church St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The fire started on the second floor of the hotel, DeGeorge said.

The cause was under investigation.

The Buffalo Grand Hotel – formerly the Adam's Mark Hotel – was set to become the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown as of Dec. 31, according to Harry Stinson, the hotel's Canadian owner.

With 486 rooms, it's the largest hotel in Buffalo.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.