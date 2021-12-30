 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-alarm fire at Grand Hotel causes $3 million in damage
0 comments
top story

Three-alarm fire at Grand Hotel causes $3 million in damage

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Grand renovations

The Buffalo Grand Hotel, the former Adam's Mark, was set to become the Buffalo Ramada by Wyndham on Dec. 31.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

A three-alarm fire at the Buffalo Grand Hotel in downtown Buffalo caused $3 million in damage, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Thursday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 1 a.m. at the hotel located at 120 Church St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The fire started on the second floor of the hotel, DeGeorge said.

The cause was under investigation.

The Buffalo Grand Hotel – formerly the Adam's Mark Hotel – was set to become the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown as of Dec. 31, according to Harry Stinson, the hotel's Canadian owner.

With 486 rooms, it's the largest hotel in Buffalo.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Year in Pandemic Lessons: 10 things we learned – and relearned – about Covid-19

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News