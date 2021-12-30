Three-alarm fire at former Adam's Mark Hotel causes $3 million in damage

An overnight three-alarm fire at the former Adam's Mark Hotel downtown caused $3 million in damage, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Thursday.

A Buffalo police officer on patrol reported seeing smoke from the massive, 485-room hotel and event center now known as the Buffalo Grand Hotel shortly after 1 a.m., said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Firefighters initially had a difficult time locating the blaze.

"It was difficult to locate," Renaldo said. "They though it was in the parking garage." But it turned out that the fire was in a large ballroom above the parking ramp.

It was also logistically complicated, Renaldo said. To reach the fire, crews had to run hoses from the main lobby all the way to the ballroom.

"They used half their air just getting there," the fire commissioner said.

Sprinklers appeared to be working, he said.

Between 40 and 50 guests were evacuated from the hotel, but they were let back in after about an hour when it became clear that the fire wasn't spreading into the hotel portion of the building.