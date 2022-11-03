 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thousands in cash stolen, man hit with gun in Niagara Falls hotel room armed robbery

  • Updated
A family visiting Niagara Falls reported being robbed at gunpoint in their hotel room earlier this week, according to a Falls police report.

The incident happened at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Niagara Falls on Third Street, about 20 minutes after the hotel guests checked in, according to the report.

A man told officers his family had two rooms and propped the doors open as they were going back and forth between them.

While he was brushing his teeth, he heard the door open and saw three males enter the room. One of the robbers pointed a handgun to his head, he told police.

The robbers ransacked the room and hit the man in the back of the head with the gun before exiting.

The man's wife said she came to the room when she heard a commotion and saw the robbers going through luggage. The robber with the gun pointed it at her and she ran back to the other room, according to the report.

The robbers took a number of items, including a cellphone, iPad and $6,500 in cash, according to the report.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

