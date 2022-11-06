'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales

Carrie Pencek woke up Oct. 19 to find shattered glass in the driveway of her dad's house in West Seneca – and her 2014 Kia Forte gone. Police believe it was stolen in a coordinated effort, after someone rigged another stolen Kia's gas pedal and sent it crashing into a fire hall as a diversion.

Danielle Smith's 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen Oct. 13 from outside her home in South Buffalo. That afternoon, after posting about her missing vehicle on Facebook, she learned about a crash of a matching Kia at Suffolk and Easton streets. She went to the scene and found her Kia totaled, having struck two other vehicles. Buffalo police say two people were in the car. They were 11 and 12.

A TikTok challenge went viral. This week in Buffalo, the consequences turned fatal A viral challenge that exploded on TikTok over the summer may now be fueling illegal activity in Buffalo – and revealing a deadly side that has local law enforcement on high alert.

Kareemah Perry's 2018 Kia Optima was stolen July 28 from outside her home in Buffalo. It was recovered with a broken back window and heavy damage to the ignition and steering column. It took a month to repair. The night after she got it back, it was stolen again.

"This whole entire situation has been a nightmare," Perry said.

The Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed, a fifth hospitalized and the alleged 16-year-old driver facing criminal charges was shocking because of the number of deaths, but the events that led to it are familiar. Law enforcement officials say it was just a matter of time before the dangerous trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais popularized on TikTok, YouTube and other social media outlets resulted in tragedy in Buffalo.

In most cases, the culprits are juveniles, usually between the ages of 14 and 17. They target Kias made between 2010 and 2021 and Hyundais made between 2015 and 2021 because they don't have engine immobilizers. In most cases, the car thieves break a back window and start the car with just a screwdriver and a USB cable. They usually abandon the cars in a few hours or days. Some of the thieves post videos of themselves driving around in the stolen vehicles.

Kia owners in Western New York who have had their vehicles stolen over the last few months are frustrated and angry. They are stunned at how easy it was for their cars to be taken. Kia America points out that the cars are being stolen "solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner" and that the vehicles being targeted meet federal safety standards. They also say Kia is working with local police to make steering locks available.

Police say they are limited in what they can do. Most law enforcement agencies have policies against chasing vehicles involved in nonviolent crimes. And in Buffalo, where more than 1,000 cars are stolen annually, police say they don't have the resources to do a forensic analysis on each recovered vehicle.

In the meantime, victims whose vehicles are recovered say it can take months to get them back because of a backlog from all the thefts. At least 14 local victims have joined a class-action lawsuit against Kia, seeking damages and demanding the automaker fix the problem.

'I'm really mad'

At first, Rachel Carter thought her silver 2020 Kia Sportage had been towed.

Carter, who lives in Buffalo, was visiting her boyfriend in the Town of Niagara. She said she had parked her SUV in an apartment building lot the afternoon of Oct. 21. They were gone less than an hour. When she returned, she said, "I noticed my car wasn't there anymore."

When they called the tow company the apartment company uses, they mentioned that the missing car was a Kia Sportage. "It's 100% stolen," Carter recalled the tow company dispatcher saying.

About the same time, they noticed another silver 2020 Kia Sportage in the parking lot with a broken back window. They surmised that vehicle had also been stolen and dumped for Carter's.

That Monday, Carter received a voicemail from a Buffalo priest. The Rev. Robert L. Gebhard Jr. at Blessed Trinity on Leroy Avenue called to let her know he had found a bunch of items left in a pile behind the church. Among the items was an Amazon box with Carter's name on it, which he used to track down her workplace.

Carter's sister drove her to the church. They drove past an accident scene on the westbound 33 and 198 – which they would learn later was the crash that killed the four teens.

The priest told them he finds either a stolen car or items dumped from a vehicle about once a week.

"Most of the time they just dump the contents all over the parking lot. We pick them up. If I can find a way to get in touch with them, I do," Gebhard told The News.

On that morning, he found Carter's belongings and a different stolen car. He showed the sisters a few other discarded things he has hung onto in case someone comes looking for them, including a bowling ball and a high-end baby stroller.

Carter and her sister started looking online about the TikTok challenge and found an Instagram page that appeared to be local that showed video after video of young people either driving or partying on Kia Sportages. One of the vehicles looked like Carter's.

Four days later, Carter learned that her car had been found ditched in an apartment parking lot in Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood. It was towed to the impound lot – she had to pay to get it back – and then she had to arrange to have it towed to the repair shop. The tow truck driver at first told her he couldn't tow her car because it had no license plates – they had been stolen.

"I started sobbing," she said. She was able to find some paperwork showing that the car was indeed registered and he towed it.

"I feel like I don't have any direction about what I'm supposed to be doing," she said. "I'm scared I'm going to be stuck with this car. I don't want this car anymore."

West Seneca heist

Carrie Pencek said the West Seneca police arrived in about two minutes when she called about 5 a.m. Oct. 19 to report her car had been stolen.

The officer told her he had been in the area since about 2 a.m. dealing with reports of stolen and burglarized cars.

Her car was recovered two days later in the Town of Tonawanda. "Honestly, there's nothing I can do but get the car fixed until I have enough money to get another car," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pencek said just moved from Ohio and is staying at her father's house. She's in the middle of a divorce and starting a new job. Now the theft has left her whole family scared, she said. As for the car thieves, she said: "It's reckless. These kids are young kids. Where are these parents?"

West Seneca Police Lt. Jonathan Luterek said car thefts have skyrocketed over the last few months. The department used to get a couple of dozen reports a year, mostly involving people who borrowed someone's car and didn't return it. During the pandemic, there was an increase, often involving cars left running or with the keys inside.

A social media trend, a stolen car and speeding prove a deadly combination A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.

"Now we're on pace for almost a hundred, which for us is a lot," Luturek said.

There's a lot of finger-pointing going on, he said, about who is responsible. "Obviously, the full blame lies with the thieves," he said. But they most often end up being kids.

"In conversations with these kids, they fully are aware that the repercussions are minimal," Luturek said. "They're really exploiting the current setup of the justice system."

11 and 12

After Danielle Smith's Kia was stolen from in front of her house, she and her boyfriend checked their surveillance cameras.

At 3:11 a.m., a car pulled up alongside her car on the street. At 3:13, a second car was in their driveway. At 3:17, the car had disappeared.

Smith reported the stolen car to police and also took to Facebook, posting on several neighborhood groups. She heard from several other people who also had their Kias stolen.

Later that day on Oct. 13, she was at the Walden Galleria when someone reached out to her about a crash involving a Kia on Suffolk and Easton. She went to the scene and saw her car totaled and two other cars hit.

She was horrified to hear how young the children suspected of being in the car were: 11 and 12.

"Shocked," she said. "I didn't know what to feel. It's such a loaded situation for me."

A child and adolescent therapist, Smith said she wasn't used to feeling such anger toward children. "It was very unsettling for me," she recalled.

"When I cleaned out the car, I was refilled with anger and rage. The children left behind candy wrappers, cans, clothes," she said. "They were just having a good time in my car that I worked really, really hard for."

Since then, she bought a new Kia – this one with an engine immobilizer.

Victimized twice

Kareemah Perry couldn't believe it when she woke up on Aug. 21, after just getting her car back, that it had been stolen again.

The parts to repair the car were on back order and she has had to pay the $500 deductible on her insurance twice, while also continuing to make payments for insurance and the car.

She feels Kia and the police should have done more to alert people about the situation with Kias like hers – especially regarding the fatal crash last month.

"My hearts go out to the families involved. It's just crazy," she said.

Patricia Starr of the Town of Tonawanda said she, too, was victimized twice.

Her 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen from her driveway on Aug. 13. It was recovered abandoned in the middle of a street in Buffalo, she said. She remembered that her car was low on gas and theorized the thieves ditched it when it ran out of fuel. It took two months for the repairs to be completed.

Then on Oct. 23, just four days after getting her car, she parked it at a lot in Buffalo. Someone from her "Buy Nothing" group had given her a red steering wheel club, which she put on. She returned to the car and drove with her windows down. But when she got home and tried to close her windows, she heard a crack and the glass from one of the windows collapsed inward. She believes she was targeted again but the club may have thwarted the effort. Once again, she had to deal with the fixing the window.

She got a different car instead.

"I'm paying almost $100 more in car payments and I have a higher APR," she said. "I really didn't want to get rid of the Kia. I liked it."

Starr, Perry, Smith and Pencek have all joined the class-action suit against Kia brought by California-based MLG Attorneys at Law.

"More people should take advantage of that," Starr said. "I feel like it's not being taken seriously."