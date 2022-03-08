'This is a difficult time': Two crashes claim four young lives in less than a week

Grief counselors were being made available to students, Brown-Hall said.

On Tuesday, family and loved ones of the two seniors gathered on Goodrich Road. They laid flowers, a white cross, Bills gear, and star and football-shaped balloons around the tree where the crash happened.

A steady stream of students arrived as the afternoon went on. Many brought flowers and more balloons. A few girls cried as they got out of their cars and headed toward the scene. Some students pointed to the ground where accident scene investigators left markings on the road.

A group of boys and girls sat on the ground in front of the growing makeshift memorials and shared their thoughts as they grieved for their friends.

Tom Amoia, 17, a student at Williamsville East, said Malinich was his best friend. "He was silly, a goofball. He knew how to make everyone laugh, even if they were having a terrible time."

Another friend, Nate Vorwerk, 18, a student at Lancaster High School, shared: "I've never seen him without a smile on his face."

Marissa Babarrali, 17, a senior at Williamsville South offered a description of Taggart. "Lauren had the most pure soul," she said. "She was the most kind-hearted person ever."

Gracie Curella, 17, a senior at Mount St. Mary's Academy, said she's been friends with Taggart since they were 5 years old when they were on a softball team together.

"Her dad was our coach," she said.

Their fathers formed a travel team for the girls when they were 10 called the Amherst Thunder.

Kelly Buczkowski, 17, a senior at Williamsville North who also played softball with Taggart, said: "She was always high energy and always had a smile on her face no matter what. She was almost like the glue of the team who held everybody else together."

Deaths attributed to "unsafe speed" in New York State appear to be on the rise, according to statistics compiled by the nonprofit Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research.