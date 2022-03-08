'This is a difficult time': Two crashes claim four young lives in less than a week

For the second time in less than a week, a car crash has claimed the lives of teens on the cusp of adulthood.
In both instances, speed was believed to have played a factor.
Memorials of flowers and balloons grow at both locations.
The most recent happened about 4:10 p.m. Monday, when a Jeep Cherokee traveling on Goodrich Road in Clarence crossed into an oncoming lane and left the roadway before flipping and hitting a tree.
Police identified the victims in that crash as Luke T. Malinich, 17, of Amherst, and Lauren E. Taggart, 17, of Williamsville. Police said Malinich was the driver. They were both seniors at Williamsville South High School.
Late on the night of March 2, a vehicle struck two trees and burst into flames in front of a house on Warner Road in Lancaster. Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski, both 19, were killed. Another 19-year-old man, who was the driver, was hospitalized in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.
A Lancaster police lieutenant said police are "confident" that speed was a contributing factor.
Monday's crash came as a shock to the Williamsville South community. Malinich was a varsity football player, and Taggart was involved in multiple sports.
"This is a difficult time but I know our students and staff will continue to honor the memory and life of Lauren and Luke," Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said in an email.
Grief counselors were being made available to students, Brown-Hall said.
On Tuesday, family and loved ones of the two seniors gathered on Goodrich Road. They laid flowers, a white cross, Bills gear, and star and football-shaped balloons around the tree where the crash happened.
A steady stream of students arrived as the afternoon went on. Many brought flowers and more balloons. A few girls cried as they got out of their cars and headed toward the scene. Some students pointed to the ground where accident scene investigators left markings on the road.
A group of boys and girls sat on the ground in front of the growing makeshift memorials and shared their thoughts as they grieved for their friends.
Tom Amoia, 17, a student at Williamsville East, said Malinich was his best friend. "He was silly, a goofball. He knew how to make everyone laugh, even if they were having a terrible time."
Another friend, Nate Vorwerk, 18, a student at Lancaster High School, shared: "I've never seen him without a smile on his face."
Marissa Babarrali, 17, a senior at Williamsville South offered a description of Taggart. "Lauren had the most pure soul," she said. "She was the most kind-hearted person ever."
Gracie Curella, 17, a senior at Mount St. Mary's Academy, said she's been friends with Taggart since they were 5 years old when they were on a softball team together.
"Her dad was our coach," she said.
Their fathers formed a travel team for the girls when they were 10 called the Amherst Thunder.
Kelly Buczkowski, 17, a senior at Williamsville North who also played softball with Taggart, said: "She was always high energy and always had a smile on her face no matter what. She was almost like the glue of the team who held everybody else together."
Deaths attributed to "unsafe speed" in New York State appear to be on the rise, according to statistics compiled by the nonprofit Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research.
In 2019, 231 people statewide were killed in crashes where unsafe speed was involved. In 2020, it was 308, and, according to preliminary figures, 326 in 2021. At the same time the overall number of vehicle accidents dropped dramatically from 2019, when more than 447,000 were reported, to 2020, when more than 327,000 crashes were reported. In 2021, there were nearly 371,000.