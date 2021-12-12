'This happened to me for a reason': Hit-and-run survivor shares her story to save others

More than 12 years have passed since a hit-and-run driver left Amy Stewart Terpening for dead in the middle of Main Street in Snyder.
She suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent two and a half months at Erie County Medical Center and then months more of physical, occupational and speech therapy.
Amy Stewart loved to run. She was the captain of Daemen College’s women’s soccer team, after all. But on March 7, 2009, Stewart and a friend, Rachel Baird, were the victims of a hit-and-run accident on Main Street. Stewart was in a comatose state for two months, and suffered multiple injuries, including damage to the brain. When she awoke,
Today, she leads a fulfilling life. She's a special education teacher. She's married with a 3-year-old son and has another baby boy on the way.
But she'll never be the same. She's suffers from chronic pain. She has trouble performing certain tasks. Her mood can suddenly change.
Talking about the crash, her time in the hospital, the anguish it caused her family, is difficult for her. Yet she has made a point of continuing to share her story – through interviews and on victim impact panels before people convicted of drunken or impaired driving.
Her thick, black hair is growing back beautifully. The scar at the base of her throat, where doctors had inserted a tracheotomy tube, is just barely visible. She is tan, her body looks strong and fit, and her bursts of laughter are just as delightful as when she was voted as having “the most infectious laugh” at Grand Island
"I feel empowered by it, when I talk about it," she said. "It doesn't bother me ... I always felt like this happened to me for a reason and I'm supposed to do something with it."
She talked to The Buffalo News about her journey the day after Thanksgiving at her parents' home on Grand Island where she grew up.
As her mother tried to keep her 3-year-old son Loren occupied by watching the "Minions" movie, Stewart spoke in a sunny room, next to the living room. Her father added on that sun-filled room all those years ago while Terpening was in the hospital. At that point, the doctors had cautioned the family about her future, about whether she would walk again and about her need for lifelong physical therapy. They said it was possible she would need help the rest of her life.
"It could have ended up very differently," Terpening said.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run accident near Daemen College early Saturday left two students hospitalized — one in critical condition — and Amherst police are asking the public for help in finding the driver who struck them. Amy Stewart, 22, a University at Buffalo graduate student from Grand Island, and Rachel A. Baird, 21, a Daemen senior from East Syracuse, were crossing
On the evening of March 6, 2009, Terpening, then a graduate student at the University at Buffalo, went out with her friend, Rachel Baird, a senior at Daemen College, where Stewart had graduated from the year earlier.
At 1:40 a.m., they were walking back to Baird's apartment when they began to cross Main, near Campus Drive, where Baird lived.
According to Amherst police, a westbound vehicle struck both women, stopped for a moment, then kept going. Both were badly hurt.
Terpening doesn't remember the crash. She said Baird told her she remembers them both lying in the street and reaching out to Terpening while crying out: "Amy!"
Terpening had a severe head injury. Baird had internal injuries. Both were rushed to ECMC.
The doctors at ECMC told the Stewarts their daughter was bleeding from the brain and might not survive. The neurosurgeon wanted to perform a risky surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain.
Terpening was in a coma for days after the crash.
Loved ones took turns at her bedside and the Grand Island community rallied around the Stewart family.
Their church, St. Stephen's, held a healing Mass. Students at Glendale Elementary School in the Sweet Home Central School District – where Terpening was a reading aide – sent stacks of get well cards, which AnnMarie Stewart spent hours reading to her daughter.
Meanwhile, Amherst police were searching for the driver. They knew the car was a black Jeep Liberty.
Passenger in hit-and-run accident gets 30 days in jail; Pieri urged the driver to leave scene after hitting students crossing the street
John “Jack” Pieri, the passenger who urged the driver in a hit-and-run accident to drive away after injuring two college students, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail. One of the two injured victims said she got a life sentence. Pieri told Amherst Town Court Judge Geoffrey K. Klein that he was “deeply sorry” and apologized for “my
Support Local Journalism
The break in the case came as police reached out to area collision shops to ask about Jeeps that were brought in with any kind of front-end damage. An investigator spoke with a Tonawanda auto-parts store. A couple of days later, someone from a collision shop in Hamburg ordered front-end parts for such a vehicle from the Tonawanda shop.
Andrea L. Glinski was charged with leaving the scene of a serious-injury accident, a felony, a failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. Amherst police were investigating whether she had been drinking before the incident, but changes in the law that made leaving the scene of a crash equal in penalty to drunken driving made proving that less critical.
Glinski's boyfriend, John Pieri, would also later be served a misdemeanor charge of criminal solicitation for urging her to drive away. His conviction was the first in the state for such a crime. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Glinski was sentenced to one to three years in prison.
Waking up
When Terpening emerged from her coma about two weeks after the crash, she recalled asking her mother, "What happened?" And once she learned that she had been hit, she asked: "Did the person even care?"
Her recovery would be a long and difficult one.
If there’s anyone who can make it through this, it’s Amy. That’s what family and friends of Amy E. Stewart, a University at Buffalo graduate student, all say as they wait and pray for the 22-year-old Grand Island woman’s recovery after a devastating hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning that also left her friend injured. “One thing that keeps coming
One memory that sticks out for her – one that she makes sure to share with people in the drunken driving programs – was the time her physical therapist asked her to look in a mirror.
The therapist wanted Terpening to be seated with her shoulders level for an exercise they were about to do.
It was the first she had actually looked at herself in a mirror since the crash.
"My head was completely shaved from one of the craniotomies that I had," Terpening said.
It was a shocking feeling. "When you're a girl, it's kind of a big deal ... just how dramatic that was to see myself," she said.
Her mother covered up all the mirrors in the room after that. No one took photos of her while she was recovering either.
"My mom couldn't deal with that. She didn't want to ever have to see me like that again," Terpening said.
She ended up spending 75 days at ECMC. She then spent another nine months doing physical, occupational and speech therapy.
Perseverance pays off; After a hit-and-run accident left her future uncertain, Amy Stewart receives her UB graduate school diploma
Amy Stewart was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver two years ago, so her survival was an accomplishment in itself. But Stewart, 24, traveled a long, difficult road to recovery and picked up her life where she left off before that March day in 2009. She was rewarded Friday. Stewart walked across the stage to earn her diploma from
Making strides
The community continued to rally for Terpening. In August 2009, a 5K run was held to benefit her dubbed "Strikes for Stewart."
The following year, she decided it was time for her to give back. She organized a 5K race to benefit ECMC's Rehabilitation Department. The next year, her race raised money for the Miracle League, a baseball league for people with disabilities.
At the same time, Terpening went back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. It wasn't easy. She couldn't drive yet, so she had to rely on others for rides to campus. She also had trouble typing. She ended up shifting her major from literacy specialist to childhood education. In May 2011, she got her diploma from UB.
"I knew I could do it," she told The Buffalo News at the time. "I had the perseverance to do it."
Two years later, she got married and moved to Syracuse. She's now a special education teacher in the Hannibal Central School District.
In addition to her teaching, she is a regular speaker on victim impact panels for NYS Impaired Driving Program, which allows people convicted of drunken or impaired driving offenses to take classes to reduce their suspension periods. She started giving the talks while in Buffalo and has continued in Onondaga County, where she now lives. They used to be done in person, but since the pandemic, she speaks to the classes virtually.
She believes her story sends an important message, especially around the holidays when parties and get togethers involve alcohol.
"Think about other people," she urges the participants in the class. "Is it worth it? All the things you could lose just by making one decision. ... Is it really worth it to lose your life? To kill someone? You have to live with that pain for the rest of your life. And that was your decision."