'This happened to me for a reason': Hit-and-run survivor shares her story to save others

More than 12 years have passed since a hit-and-run driver left Amy Stewart Terpening for dead in the middle of Main Street in Snyder.

She suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent two and a half months at Erie County Medical Center and then months more of physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Today, she leads a fulfilling life. She's a special education teacher. She's married with a 3-year-old son and has another baby boy on the way.

But she'll never be the same. She's suffers from chronic pain. She has trouble performing certain tasks. Her mood can suddenly change.

Talking about the crash, her time in the hospital, the anguish it caused her family, is difficult for her. Yet she has made a point of continuing to share her story – through interviews and on victim impact panels before people convicted of drunken or impaired driving.

"I feel empowered by it, when I talk about it," she said. "It doesn't bother me ... I always felt like this happened to me for a reason and I'm supposed to do something with it."

She talked to The Buffalo News about her journey the day after Thanksgiving at her parents' home on Grand Island where she grew up.