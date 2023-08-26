Third suspect arraigned in attack on 41-year-old man last weekend

A third suspect has been charged in connection with an attack on a 41-year-old man last Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo, County Attorney John J. Flynn reported.

Amonti K. Atkins, 23, of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday before Buffalo City Court Judge Philip Dabney Jr. on counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault, all Class B violent felonies.

Previously arraigned on the same charges in connection with the incident were Amari K. Atkins, 27, and Demetrius F. Gore, 52, both of Buffalo.

All three men are held without bail pending felony hearings Wednesday morning before Judge Dabney.

The victim, who was stabbed, kicked and beaten repeatedly, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains under treatment for serious injuries, Flynn said.

- Dale Anderson