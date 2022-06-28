'Thin' evidence that Betty Jean Grant harassed voter, judge says

The state election law Betty Jean Grant stands accused of violating by taking video inside a polling place last year is so outdated that the charge she faces in Buffalo City Court is likely to be dismissed, a judge said Tuesday.

But prosecutors may proceed to trial on a harassment count against the former Erie County Legislature chairwoman, City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio ruled, even as he described the evidence as "thin" that her actions constituted harassment.

Erie County prosecutors charged Grant, 74, of violating state election law on Oct. 23 inside the Delavan Grider Community Center, where she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot. Prosecutors described that as entering "an occupied voting booth."

Grant, who streamed live video of the incident on Facebook Live, "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges Nov. 23.

Grant's trial on the second-degree harassment charge, a violation, is scheduled for July 21.

"You might have charged her with the wrong stuff here," the judge told Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel.

LoTempio said he would issue his decision about whether to dismiss the election law charge within 48 hours by email to the attorneys on the case.

The election law Grant is accused of violating refers to "voting booths," the physical form of which has evolved over time. There is no definition of what a voting booth is in the law, making the law seemingly vague, LoTempio said.

The laws should be clear enough to "put someone on notice" of what is permitted, he said.

The judge was ruling on motions to dismiss filed as a "friend of the court" brief in February by attorney Peter A. Reese, positions adopted by Grant and her retained attorney, James A.W. McLeod.

Whether Grant committed harassment is a "question of fact," and will require prosecutors to prove whether someone was harassed and what Grant's intent was in taking the video, the judge said.

In terms of protecting a person's privacy right when voting and making sure there are orderly elections in the future, the state law "needs to be fixed," LoTempio said.

Without an update to the law, LoTempio said he foresees potentially "big problems," especially in the next presidential election.

"You can't have people walking around a polling place taking pictures of people voting," the judge said.

