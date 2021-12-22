 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thief takes blank vaccination cards from Kenmore Avenue pharmacy
0 comments

Thief takes blank vaccination cards from Kenmore Avenue pharmacy

Support this work for $1 a month

A man stole about 30 blank Covid-19 vaccination cards Tuesday from a CVS pharmacy in Buffalo, according to a police report.

The theft happened at about 5:05 p.m. at the store at Kenmore and Englewood avenues.

The thief reached over the pharmacy counter to take the cards, according to the report.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap and light-colored pants.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible! Portuguese adventurer crosses Atlantic in a boat pulled by kites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News