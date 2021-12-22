Thief takes blank vaccination cards from Kenmore Avenue pharmacy

A man stole about 30 blank Covid-19 vaccination cards Tuesday from a CVS pharmacy in Buffalo, according to a police report.
The theft happened at about 5:05 p.m. at the store at Kenmore and Englewood avenues.
The thief reached over the pharmacy counter to take the cards, according to the report.
The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap and light-colored pants.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today