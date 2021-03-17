Thief takes Amazon delivery truck

Someone stole an Amazon delivery vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Bryant Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

The driver told police he left the key in the vehicle while delivering a package on Bryant, just west of Delaware Avenue, just after 1:30 p.m.

A witness told police the thief hopped into the vehicle and drove away, heading west on Bryant.

Police later located the vehicle about a mile and a half away on Busti Avenue, near Hudson Street. The key was missing from the vehicle when officers found it.

Police issued the Amazon employee a ticket for leaving a vehicle running and unattended, according to the police report.

