Thief steals register, spoils food at downtown Niagara Falls restaurant

A burglar broke into the Misty Dog Grill earlier this week and took the restaurant's cash register system, according to a Niagara Falls police report.
The thief entered the restaurant, at Main Street and Rainbow Boulevard, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.
In addition to damaging a door and taking the register system, the burglar also left refrigerator and freezer doors open, which caused a loss of about $1,700 in food items.
The report refers to two similar incidents that happened a day earlier, including one that took place at about 8:50 p.m. in which a thief stole a tip jar.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
