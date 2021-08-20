Thief steals register, spoils food at downtown Niagara Falls restaurant

A burglar broke into the Misty Dog Grill earlier this week and took the restaurant's cash register system, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The thief entered the restaurant, at Main Street and Rainbow Boulevard, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

In addition to damaging a door and taking the register system, the burglar also left refrigerator and freezer doors open, which caused a loss of about $1,700 in food items.

The report refers to two similar incidents that happened a day earlier, including one that took place at about 8:50 p.m. in which a thief stole a tip jar.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.