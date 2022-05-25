Thief gets two prison terms for pair of convictions

A Jamestown man has been handed a pair of prison terms after his conviction on felony charges for a pair of incidents in 2021, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley sentenced Cody A. DiDomenico, 28, to 1½ to three years in state prison on a fourth-degree grand larceny count and three years on a count of second-degree attempted burglary. The judge also ordered five years of post-release supervision.

DiDomenico picked up his first felony charge after he was caught stealing from a residence on May 9, 2021, Schmidt said. Out on bail, he was arrested again July 12 after he drove off in a Village of Lakewood employee’s pickup truck.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.