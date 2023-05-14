Fragrance Harris Stanfield ran for her life on May 14.

She was working at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue that afternoon when a gunman, dressed for combat and armed with an AR-15, entered the store and began shooting at every Black person he encountered.

When the carnage ended, 10 people were dead, three people were shot but lived and one person suffered an injury.

Stanfield, a customer service lead at Tops, survived.

So did Rose Wysocki, another Tops worker, who hid in a barricaded conference room with other workers and customers while calling 911.

So did Julie Harwell, who was shopping with her then 8-year-old daughter and her boyfriend and got separated from them.

Pastor Tim Newkirk, who arrived at the chaotic scene just as the gunman was being taken into custody, has been left stunned by what he saw.

At least another 100 people could describe their experience the same way.

Much of the focus this past year and being commemorated this weekend is directed at those who lost their lives. The survivors understand that. But while they're thankful to be alive, they want people to understand that their lives were forever changed by what they witnessed that day.

Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director of Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, who researches mass shootings, said they too are victims.

"The reality is you never move on," she said. "You move forward. The minute that first bullet was fired everybody was thrown off the trajectory of their normal. They have to relearn how to exist in a new normal."

Still running

The gunshots began just as Stanfield had rung up a customer.

Stanfield found herself about 6 feet to the left of the killer as he was looking forward.

She began running. She thought her daughter, YAHnia Brown-McReynolds, who was also working at Tops, was with her but they became separated.

As Stanfield ran down the aisles toward the back of the supermarket, she lost her shoes and fell to the floor.

Hearing the bursts of gunfire and people screaming, she remembered feeling like she was about to die. "I gave my permission to myself to die," she said. "... I was on the ground and I didn't think I'd get back up."

But she got back to her feet – she can't remember how – and she kept running all the way out of the store.

She frantically searched for her daughter, begging police to let her back in the store. She eventually found her daughter, who had hidden under a cash register.

Stanfield and other workers were gathered together and put on a bus to go downtown to give statements. She felt like they were being treated as "assets" and "witnesses," rather than victims of a crime.

In the days following, Stanfield saw the outpouring of support for the families of those who were killed and for the injured as well as the neighborhood. But it seemed like the people who survived, like herself, weren't part of the conversation.

"Nobody treated us like survivors and when I realized that, I was crushed," she said.

She saw how the word "survivor" was being used to describe the victims' families and not those who had lived through the massacre. She was especially disappointed when the 5/14 Survivors Fund, which raised $6.4 million, offered the survivors $9,500 each.

Stanfield continues to struggle. She has debilitating headaches and memory loss. There are times she can't get out of bed. The simple act of going grocery shopping can trigger panic attacks.

She's navigating her new life. Her family inspires her. Therapy has helped too. She recently graduated from an entrepreneurship program at the University at Buffalo. She has started singing and playing music again.

On a recent rainy Sunday afternoon, Stanfield did something she hasn't been able to do in a long time: She sang in front of an audience.

At Spot Coffee in downtown Buffalo, she closed her eyes and swayed as she sang about love, strength and 5/14:

"I started running as I cried. I really felt like I just died. When I'm breathing so heavy and can't catch my breath. When I am looking and watching and wondering what's next. ... I'm running, I'm running, I'm running."

The strength to get help

Rose Wysocki felt compelled to go back to work at the Tops when it reopened three months after the massacre.

"It's just my nature to be the caregiver," she said.

As a mother and grandmother, she wanted to be there for her fellow workers, many of whom were teenagers and in their early 20s. They were also the only ones who truly understood the horrors of what took place. And she loved her job as the produce manager and enjoyed working at that store.

But she sees now that she should have realized that things weren't OK. She was having nightmares and anxiety attacks. Loud noises triggered her. She hated being in crowded places. She found herself coughing uncontrollably when she felt uncomfortable.

Sometime around October, one of her nephews approached her. He had noticed that his aunt rarely laughed anymore, even when the nephew would share a funny story about his child.

"He sensed Aunt Rose was off. She's not herself," Wysocki said. He urged her to get counseling.

"It took a lot. It took a lot of people to convince me that it's not a sign of weakness. That it's a sign of strength," she said.

Therapy helped Wysocki understand that she had post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. The therapist also convinced her that continuing to go to work at the Tops on Jefferson was retraumatizing her.

"They said I'll never be able to heal if I just kept forcing myself to go back there," Wysocki said.

She took some time off and is now working at another Tops much closer to her home in Alden. But she hopes to go back to work at the Jefferson Avenue store someday.

"It's hard to to just walk away and say 'no'," she said. She continues to visit. She gets her prescriptions at the pharmacy there and catches up with her former co-workers.

"I can't stand when people say to you: 'Just move on.' You don't understand until you go through it. It's not that easy to just move on," Wysocki said. "I wish I could."

A year that may not have ever been

Julie Harwell is still trying to make sense of what happened on May 14 and the year since.

She was at Tops with her daughter, Londin, and Londin's dad, Lamont Thomas, that day. Thomas and Londin sneaked off to a different aisle to buy cake mix – it was to bake a cake for Harwell's birthday the following day.

Then the shooting began. Harwell vividly recalled how she dropped to the ground and started crawling toward an exit. Then she saw the gunman's tan combat boots and looked up to see him with his military outfit and assault rifle. Then she got up and ran. She ran out the back and then to the front of the store, screaming for her family – and there she saw the killer outside as he surrendered to the police.

"Knowing that we were basically hunted down like rabid dogs was like insane to me. It was ... it's still surreal. How can somebody have that much hatred in their whole being? Like, how did you get that instilled in you? How? I don't know," she said.

She is haunted by the thought that she could have lost her daughter or Lamont or that she herself could have died.

"It would be a different story that you guys are covering," she said.

That's made her more aware. She wants to uplift her community, but that's been hard as she grapples with PTSD. She's a quieter person than she used to be. While she did go back to work as a chef, lately, she finds it too triggering to be in cramped kitchens.

The one bright spot, she said, is her daughter.

"She's like a regular kid," she said. Londin is finishing third grade now and seems to have bounced back.

But she worries about her daughter. "I have to keep telling my daughter: You can't not like a different race or anything like that. Because not everybody is like that."

A different kind of violence

Pastor Tim Newkirk was no stranger to violence. Through his work with GYC Ministries and the Buffalo Peacemakers, he often rushes to the scenes of shootings and homicides in Buffalo.

But he had never experienced anything like what he saw when he drove up to Tops on May 14. He was going to buy some ice cream for a community cookout and was going to stop in to say hello to his sister, Shonelle Harris Teague, and to their niece, when the shooting began. He drove up as the gunman came out of the front and was confronted by police.

At first, Newkirk was confused. He saw bodies on the ground and thought a shootout had occurred. The gunman, in his military-style clothing, looked like he might have been a SWAT member but as he saw Harwell screaming, Newkirk realized this was something entirely different.

"I had heard about white supremacy," he said. "... I had never had to experience it with the way it was on 5/14."

He found his sister and gathered up other Tops workers into a circle on Riley Street, next to the store, and prayed with them.

Since then, Newkirk has tried to advocate for the survivors, including Harwell and her family.

He ended up not qualifying as a "survivor" for the fund.

He thinks much more needs to be done for those who lived through the massacre as well as for all of the East Side of Buffalo, which has endured generations of poverty and racism.

"We need to go back over that which was promised to our people," Newkirk said.