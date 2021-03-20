'The numbers don't lie': Diversity lacking or non-existent in area police departments

Between 2009 and 2019, Buffalo police officers as a group got whiter, despite efforts to diversify the force.
The police force was 69.3% white in 2019, in a city with a 47% white population, according to data the Buffalo Police Department supplied to the state. The department as a group was 67.8% white in 2009.
The disparity extends beyond Buffalo, whose department employs by far the most racial and ethnic minorities as police officers. The near-absence of diversity of local police departments is seen across the region in cities and towns where tens of thousands of people live.
It’s true in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls and Tonawanda.
"We lack diversity. We do," Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael Sliwinski said. "The numbers don’t lie here."
The Buffalo News analyzed data that local police departments reported to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. Among the findings:
• Twelve communities had all-white police departments, including Kenmore, Hamburg and Orchard Park.
• The Erie County Sheriff's Department, the second largest police department in the county, has two Black deputies.
• Outside of the Buffalo Police Department, there were 19 Black police officers in Erie and Niagara counties.
• One in five Amherst residents is not white, but the town's police force is 98% white.
The push to diversify police forces comes among a variety of policing changes sought across the country following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Public protests pushed the issue into the national spotlight.
Research hasn’t established a connection between race and police behavior, but it does show differences in the attitudes of the public when it comes to the diversity in a police department, said James J. Sobol, associate professor of criminal justice at SUNY Buffalo State.
"Citizens tend to see police more favorably when they see police who maybe look more like the community," Sobol said.
The disproportional whiteness among police officers compared to the populations of the cities and towns they serve is not a new issue. And departments in the region are not unique in this respect, when compared to others across the state and the country.
But many advocates see the lack of diversity among police forces as a key impediment to improving relations between the public and the police.
Increasing diversity within the Buffalo Police Department is an important issue for a number of pastors in the city, said Kinzer M. Pointer Jr., pastor of Agape Fellowship Baptist Church.
"It can’t simply be that we have a community full of people from everywhere and a police department only looks like one part of the community," Pointer said.
The number of people shot in Buffalo over the first two months of the year has jumped 140% compared to the same period last year, according to Buffalo Police Department data.
BPD gets whiter over decade
Despite its own efforts to recruit more minority candidates to be police officers, the Buffalo Police Department grew slightly whiter between 2009 and 2019.
Over that 10-year span, the share of Black officers dropped from 24.9% to 20.9%. At the same time, the number of Hispanic officers grew slightly from 7% to 8.4%, according to data supplied to the state by the department.
The data collected by the state asks departments to report officers in one of three racial categories: white, Black and other. Overall, the number of non-white officers in Buffalo dropped over the 10-year period from 32.2% to 30.7%, according to the data.
In Buffalo, the department’s goal is to diversify "as best we can," so that there’s representation of the community in its ranks, Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara A. Lark said.
"If our numbers don’t show as much diversity as it probably should, or could, then we just have to continue to look at new ways to try to attract (candidates)," Lark said.
In 2016, the department dropped the requirement that a person must have 60 hours of college credit in order to take the police exam.
In 2019, in advance of the latest officer entry exam, the department conducted a recruitment campaign aimed at increasing the diversity of candidates. The campaign seemed to make a difference, Lark said, as there were increases from 2016 to 2019 in applicants in many racial and ethnic categories.
The push to increase diversity in the department faces a number of challenges, Lark said.
Some of the challenges, she said, include potential applicants’ negative experiences with police; people who say they’re already pursuing other educational or avenues of employment; and preconceptions about the job.
Add to that an increase in "anti-police rhetoric," and increasing diversity will be challenging for all police departments, Lark said.
Many Black officers who work for the Buffalo Police Department are first-generation, meaning they didn’t have a parent who was an officer, Lark said. But that has started to change a little, she said, as a few of the children of now-retired officers are joining the ranks.
"We have to just keep on trying to do better at trying to attract more minorities," Lark said.
In Rochester, a city with the same percentage of the population that’s white as Buffalo, the police department is more white – 74% – than in Buffalo.
About 11% of police officers in Rochester are Black, according to the state data, while 40% of the city’s residents are Black.
Suburban departments lack diversity
Police brass outside Buffalo defended their efforts to diversify their departments, but said there aren’t enough candidates of color applying.
Amherst police, for example, in 2019 had 152 sworn officers, all of them white except for two Black officers and one Hispanic officer, numbers that remained the same as a decade earlier.
While just over 19% of Amherst residents are non-white, only 2% of the town’s officers are non-white.
"We would always strive to have a little more diversity, but we can only hire the people that apply," Assistant Police Chief Charles Cohen said.
Cohen said the department has tried to develop a pipeline that brings in non-traditional officer candidates through programs such as the Citizens Police Academy and Youth Court.
But, he said, Erie County Civil Service rules, state rules and requirements that officers pass physical agility, polygraph and psychological testing and criminal background checks all are stumbling blocks.
Cheektowaga’s Sliwinski said the department must select those who score at or near the top of the police officers’ exam and who meet other eligibility standards. The residency requirement also makes it harder to recruit candidates of color, he said.
A previous Cheektowaga chief adjusted the town’s rules to let candidates from anywhere in Erie County take the exam, on condition that within six months of being sworn in they move to Cheektowaga.
"And that hasn’t changed our results," Sliwinski said.
Cheektowaga had 119 officers at the time Sliwinski spoke to The News, including five recruits at the Police Academy. All are white except for one Hispanic officer, he said.
In contrast, Cheektowaga’s population is 16% non-white, including nearly 11% Black.
Still, local police departments are well populated with the sons, daughters, siblings, nieces and nephews of officers, deputies and state troopers.
The Amherst and Town of Tonawanda police chiefs both followed their fathers into their departments.
Tonawanda Police Chief James Stauffiger, though, said there are few legacies in the department and all must follow the same path to getting hired.
The town had 100 sworn officers – 97 are white, two are Black and one is Hispanic – according to state data from 2019.
The 3% non-white department representation is less than the 11% non-white population in the town.
"We are always looking to diversify our police department and looking to make ourselves a cross-section of what our community is," Stauffiger said.
Stauffiger points to recruiting and the application process as key issues. He said he hopes they can be improved through the police reform initiative mandated by the state for all departments.
In Niagara Falls, among the city’s 146 officers, eight were Black and three were Hispanic, according to state data from 2019. That 7.6% non-white police membership is far lower than the city’s 25.4% non-white population.
Thomas J. Licata, who recently retired as Niagara Falls police superintendent, said the department has worked to improve its diversity through recruiting candidates of color, offering workshops and classes on how to apply for a position and prepare for the Civil Service exam.
But, he said, he fears recruiting in general will be harder in the months and years to come.
"It’s an unpopular time to be a police officer, and I think that’s going to hurt us a little bit, too, in the future," Licata said.
A judge has ruled prosecutors must turn over to defense attorneys all disciplinary records of officers who will be called as witnesses at a criminal trial.
Race not only factor
The idea that the "face of policing" needs to change in order to improve policing has long been a topic of academic research, said Sobol, chairman of Buffalo State's department of criminal justice.
"Most of the research seems to show, especially with force, very little differences between African-American police and white police officers," he said.
There are other factors that play roles in how individual police officers act, Sobol said, including education, training and individual background.
Additionally, characteristics about the neighborhoods in which officers work – like crime rates and overall levels of violence – may influence their behavior, he said.
More work needed to diversify
Policing is an honorable profession and takes an "extraordinary" type of human being to put themselves in harms way on a daily basis, said Pointer, the Buffalo pastor.
But that’s not always the message people receive about the police because of what Pointer called "disproportionate attention" paid to "bad apples" in the department.
Pointer, who has a son who is a Buffalo police lieutenant, said he believes the problem should be addressed through aggressive marketing by the city and the police department, which should work to create a climate where the community holds the police force in esteem.
"You can’t be afraid to blow your own horn," Pointer said. "There are really good people in this police department."
For Shaimaa Aakil, improving diversity in the Buffalo Police Department starts with re-instituting a residency requirement for officers.
Aakil, a local political organizer who participated in many of the police-related protests in Buffalo last year, said the second prong would be to remove officers from the force "who are actively hurting the community."
By doing that, the city would open up spots in the department for individuals who live in the city.
"As a police officer, if I am policing a community I live in, I know my neighbors already," Aakil said.