'The numbers don't lie': Diversity lacking or non-existent in area police departments

"It can’t simply be that we have a community full of people from everywhere and a police department only looks like one part of the community," Pointer said.

Shootings skyrocket in Buffalo so far in 2021 The number of people shot in Buffalo over the first two months of the year has jumped 140% compared to the same period last year, according to Buffalo Police Department data.

BPD gets whiter over decade

Despite its own efforts to recruit more minority candidates to be police officers, the Buffalo Police Department grew slightly whiter between 2009 and 2019.

Over that 10-year span, the share of Black officers dropped from 24.9% to 20.9%. At the same time, the number of Hispanic officers grew slightly from 7% to 8.4%, according to data supplied to the state by the department.

The data collected by the state asks departments to report officers in one of three racial categories: white, Black and other. Overall, the number of non-white officers in Buffalo dropped over the 10-year period from 32.2% to 30.7%, according to the data.

In Buffalo, the department’s goal is to diversify "as best we can," so that there’s representation of the community in its ranks, Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara A. Lark said.

"If our numbers don’t show as much diversity as it probably should, or could, then we just have to continue to look at new ways to try to attract (candidates)," Lark said.