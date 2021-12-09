The new epidemic: threats against schools. But remote learning gives them options

Abbott, the Lockport police chief, said those charges would carry a maximum 15-year state prison sentence if committed by an adult. But the 14-year-old, as well as the 12-year-old charged earlier this fall, are to be prosecuted in Family Court, where prison sentences are off the table.

The 14-year-old was charged in connection with threats that closed Lockport High School Friday of last week as well as Tuesday. The latter closure led Bradley to place all Lockport schools on remote learning for the rest of this week.

The option of remote learning doesn't tempt superintendents to quickly close a school, in Wolfe's opinion.

“In a situation like this we probably would have closed either way, whether we would have been adapted to remote learning and familiar with it based on Covid or not. The safety of the students would come first in this kind of a situation," Wolfe said.

In Medina, the district got wind of a possible threat last Thursday evening, but after police investigated the matter, the district decided not to close or shift to virtual learning the next day.

The online post didn't seem to be fresh, Medina Police Chief Chad Kenward said.