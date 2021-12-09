The new epidemic: threats against schools. But remote learning gives them options

In the days after a Michigan high school student shot and killed four students and wounded seven, several local school districts closed for a day or more following threats from their students on social media.
But school officials say pandemic stress – not copycat behavior – prompt such threats.
"I don't know if copycatting is the thread I would draw," Hamburg School Superintendent Michael Cornell said. "The circumstances are unique to the child making the threat, but a lot of the threats stem back to the mental stress they've been under since Covid."
And for the schools, there is another link to the pandemic: The advent of remote learning has meant that closing school buildings over the threats does not mean students do not have school that day.
A recent rash of online threats has led to school closings in Western New York and drawn the attention of police.
Three adolescents have been charged with making such threats, two in Lockport and one in Cattaraugus County, and investigations are continuing in Medina and Batavia.
The latest arrest came Wednesday, when Lockport police charged a 14-year-old boy with two felonies and two misdemeanors for making threats that closed Lockport High School Friday and Tuesday, and led to the district adopting online instruction for the rest of this week.
In addition to the 14-year-old charged Wednesday, a 12-year-old was arrested on a felony charge in the wake of a Sept. 27 threat that closed two Lockport schools. Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said that child seemingly wanted a day off.
"We were anticipating that returning to a more structured environment could be challenging for some students based on their experience with the pandemic," said Michelle T. Bradley, superintendent of schools in Lockport.
A 15-year-old was arrested Friday after a social media post prompted Allegany-Limestone schools to shift to remote learning.
The student's post showed a photo of a weapon, said Aaron W. Wolfe, interim superintendent at Olean schools, who closed his buildings Friday because of the threat at neighboring Allegany-Limestone.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said it investigated the matter and found no credible threat, but it arrested the Carrolton 15-year-old for making a social media post it said would alarm and annoy others.
The school building closings came shortly after the four students were killed and seven wounded at the Michigan high school. But school officials here say they don't see a connection between the two.
"In this case, we don't believe so," said Allegany-Limestone Superintendent Tony Giannicchi. “I think it was just a lack of judgment."
"The nature of remote learning is an online life," Wolfe said. “The lack of the social and emotional support they get from school leaves them feeling isolated, not knowing how to properly handle emotions sometimes," Wolfe said. "Not knowing who to direct those toward is a challenge for some of our students.”
Closing for safety
When a school closes because of a threat, it generally means police need more time to evaluate it, said Trooper James O'Callaghan, spokesman for the State Police in Western New York.
"If a threat comes in and we're working on it through the night and we deem that it's necessary to close a school, understand that we're not doing it to mess your schedule up. We're doing it for your kids' safety," O'Callaghan said. "You just can't leave things in the air. The smallest detail, if it's not looked at and investigated, if it's overlooked, could be a critical issue."
He said social media posts that may have been meant jokingly raise red flags for police and school administrators today, because some of them aren't jokes.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat and two counts of falsely reporting an incident, Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said.
In Lockport, the 14-year-old ninth-grade boy who was arrested Wednesday faces two counts each of making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident.
Abbott, the Lockport police chief, said those charges would carry a maximum 15-year state prison sentence if committed by an adult. But the 14-year-old, as well as the 12-year-old charged earlier this fall, are to be prosecuted in Family Court, where prison sentences are off the table.
The 14-year-old was charged in connection with threats that closed Lockport High School Friday of last week as well as Tuesday. The latter closure led Bradley to place all Lockport schools on remote learning for the rest of this week.
The option of remote learning doesn't tempt superintendents to quickly close a school, in Wolfe's opinion.
“In a situation like this we probably would have closed either way, whether we would have been adapted to remote learning and familiar with it based on Covid or not. The safety of the students would come first in this kind of a situation," Wolfe said.
In Medina, the district got wind of a possible threat last Thursday evening, but after police investigated the matter, the district decided not to close or shift to virtual learning the next day.
The online post didn't seem to be fresh, Medina Police Chief Chad Kenward said.
"We didn't have a credible threat," Kenward said. "Speaking to people, this was probably out days before it was brought to our attention. We believe it was on Snapchat well before last Friday."
According to Kenward, the post said, "Medina kids, don't go to school tomorrow. There are threats talking about they are gonna shoot up the school and Lockport. Stay safe. Spread the word."
"I know Lockport's been dealing with some things. They have more credible information than us," Kenward said.
In Batavia, schools were closed Friday because of an online threat to buildings at the district, discovered on social media Thursday. They reopened Monday with a heavy police presence on campus, which has continued throughout the week.
Batavia police found "no evidence of a credible threat against our district," interim Superintendent Scott Bischoping wrote on the district website.
"The Batavia Police Department continues to work hand-in-hand with the Batavia City School District, the FBI and Secret Service as we monitor and follow-up on the credibility of these threats," Police Chief Shawn Heubusch wrote in a prepared statement.
"We continue to encourage the public to contact law enforcement if they have knowledge that may be beneficial to the investigation. We strongly discourage any further sharing of posts or information regarding this investigation unless it comes directly from law enforcement," Heubusch said.