The McKinley case got a lot of attention. But young victims of violence are not rare

Sierra and her 20-year-old boyfriend were shot around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in a house on Koons, just south of Sycamore Street, her family said.

Quigley said her daughter was a blue belt in taekwondo and a member of a dance group. She helped take care of her 2-year-old nephew and stood up for bullied friends, even in grammar school. Her parents kept her involved in activities to keep her busy and Sierra was spoiled, her parents said. She could be stubborn at times.

"Sierra was something else," her mother said.

Sierra's family said they were told by law enforcement that her boyfriend had some kind of "beef" going that may have started over social media.

Police have charged two people in the double shooting – Vincent Manirakiza, 19, and Martin Norris, 15.

The 14-year-old boy beaten and stabbed outside McKinley remains in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The level of violence involving youths should be considered a crisis, and parents are concerned about keeping their children safe, said Kareema Morris of Bury the Violence, a local group that assists families of missing children and others who've suffered because of violence.