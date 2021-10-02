The morning after a human skull was found in the woods off a Chautauqua County trail, Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat's team from the Forensic and Biological Anthropology Department at Mercyhurst University was busy excavating the rest of the skeleton. It appeared to have been buried in a shallow grave – a telltale sign that this death was no accident.

Law enforcement from around the region fanned out across the area in search of evidence and Dirkmaat, fellow professors and students – who drove up in two vans from their Erie, Pa. campus – carefully documented the burial site. They took photos and X-rays, collected precise measurements with high-quality GPS devices and then dug around the bones with pointed trowels and brushes.

As they worked, some of the students noticed a distinct odor.

"I smell decomposition," one told Dirkmaat.

The professor couldn't smell it and it didn't make sense anyway. The skeleton was far past the point of decomposition. He thought it was probably roadkill or maybe the students were just imagining things.

A deputy from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who was part of the search operation, went to go look at something that caught his eye in a shallow ditch, just a few yards from the grave. He saw what he thought were animal bones and poked at them.

"Can you take a look at this?" the deputy called out to Dirkmaat. The professor wondered if they were playing a joke on him and was starting to feel a little annoyed – until he looked at the remains.

"They're human," he said.

Suddenly, there were two crime scenes.

"So very coincidental. Or is it?" Dirkmaat asked.

A double mystery is unfolding after the discovery of two sets of human remains off Woleben Road in the rural Town of Portland, made up of farms and vineyards on rolling hills.

The skeleton may have been there for decades. The other body for less than year.

The sheriff's office is the lead agency in the investigation into the two suspected homicides, and they are working with an array of other agencies, including the State Police, FBI and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Mercyhurst's forensic anthropologists who specialize in studying the long dead are also assisting. They have helped document the crime scene, recover the remains and now are trying to identify both victims.

They are trying to determine whether one of the victims could be one of three Chautauqua County women who disappeared over the last 45 years.

Dirkmaat, who has consulted on hundreds of cases, including the death investigation of Yolanda Bindics and the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 and is the chair of the forensic and biological anthropology department at Mercyhurst, invited The Buffalo News to come to his lab to see what they do. He and his colleagues and students spoke to The News on the condition that they couldn't discuss evidence from the highly publicized case beyond what the sheriff's office already released to the public.

In the lab filled with skeletons from donated bodies, Dirkmaat talked about the forensic pathologist's role at a crime scene.

They are not law enforcement. They are there to assist, he said.

What they can do is help identify a body or at least rule out some possibilities. They can also find clues to help establish when the death occurred and how the person died.

The cases most often start with a texted photo of a bone and a question: "Is this human?"

Dirkmaat said he gets several of those messages a week. Most often, it is not.

But when it does appear to be human, he sends out the alert through a Microsoft Teams group message to his fellow faculty, graduate students and a few undergraduate students. Anyone available is to assemble in the parking lot at a given time. Then they pack up their gear and head out in their vans to the scene.

The team members all have different roles. First they document the scene, taking meticulous notes, precise measurements and cataloguing everything they find. Anything other than what could be parts of the body that could be evidence – buttons, a bullet, a wallet or other personal belongings – are recorded, but given to the police.

"We do not analyze that because it's not our field, right?" said Dr. Joe Adserias-Garriga, an assistant professor who specializes in forensic odontology – teeth.

They determine whether the remains are "surface-scattered" or buried in a grave. If the body was buried, that's significant evidence for a criminal case.

"We can figure out the extent of the grave, the dimensions," Dirkmaat said. "We can get an idea of what type of tool was used, like a curved spade or a flat shovel."

Then the next step is to map it, he said.

The body itself holds many clues.

It usually takes about a full year for a body to fully decompose. But even a skeleton can provide information. DNA inside bone marrow can be used to identify the victim. So can evidence of old injuries, even healed broken bones, or medical devices such as metal rods and pacemakers can also be used for ID. Sometimes bones can show injuries inflicted around the time of death, such as gunshots or stab wounds.

All of that information together gives law enforcement a better picture of what happened at the time of death.

"This is our reconstruction of what it basically looked like five minutes after they left," Dirkmaat said.

The students are excited about the extraordinary experience of being part of such an unusual case. But they want people to understand they don't think it's fun.

"We're not 'happy' to be there," said Victoria Cattano, a second-year graduate student from New Jersey. They realize the gravity of what's at hand. "But the best way to learn this stuff is hands-on in the field. ... You can sit in a classroom and you can hear about it and you can practice it, but until you're on a team doing it, that's when it all locks into place."

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said he's amazed at what Dirkmaat and his team from the university are able to figure out, just by looking at a piece of bone.

"Even just by looking at the structure of a bone, they can say, 'That's female,' " he said.

He's anxiously waiting to hear if they can at least narrow down the list of who the victims might be and how long they've been out there.

"Those are some of the facts we need," Quattrone said.

He thinks some answer could come soon, maybe even early this week. For now, he's keeping a close eye on his cell phone, waiting for word.

The families of the missing are waiting, too, said Renee Shutters, whose sister Lori Ceci Bova went missing from Lakewood in 1997.

"If it's meant to be, we'll find her, and if not, we won't. And I just have to live with that and that's fine," Shutter said.

She prays that if the remains aren't her sister, that another family finds some closure.

"I know one thing," she said. "Even if it's not Lori, the heavens must be shaking from all the praying."

