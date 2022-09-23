Text message sent by teen accused in McKinley High attack: 'We don't step down.'

Video from outside McKinley High School shows an empty-handed Kushal Tamang walking with his arms open toward a group of people, and the 17-year-old has admitted to police he came to the school that day for a fistfight.

But his lawyer said the teen is not the one who stabbed a 14-year-old boy in a violent encounter after school let out on Feb. 9, during which a school security guard was also shot in the leg and a 13-year-old suffered a graze wound.

"He's not responsible for some crazy other actor who's still outstanding," defense lawyer Louis Mussari told a judge at motion hearing in Erie County Court.

Buffalo Public Schools failed to document violent incidents at McKinley High despite state rules Such omissions are not merely paperwork glitches. The state uses those incident reports to determine which schools are persistently dangerous. Students at those schools are supposed to be given the option to transfer to a safer school. But that rarely happens.

The gunfire and the stabbing triggered a school lockdown and an hourslong manhunt.

Sirgio Jeter, the victim of the knife attack, was stabbed 10 times, according to his family's lawsuit against Buffalo Public Schools. School officials knew Jeter's cousin had received threats, and Jeter accompanied his cousin to what he thought would be a one-on-one fight, according to the suit.

Tamang has been charged with attempted murder and assault by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which considers him a participant in the beating and stabbing under a legal theory known as accomplice liability.

The theory requires that prosecutors show Tamang was directly involved in causing the significant physical injuries suffered by the victim. But there's no "credible evidence" that implicates him in the stabbing, so the case should be sent back to Erie County Family Court, said his attorneys, Mussari and Timothy Brooks.

The defense attorneys have asked County Judge Kenneth Case to separate Tamang's case from that of his co-defendant, Rismay Tee, also 17, who is accused of shooting the security guard.

Tamang's attorneys also have asked the judge to dismiss the case because they believe prosecutors, prior to the case being indicted, should have instructed an Erie County grand jury that Tamang may have been justified in his actions. That's because others showed up to the scene prepared to fight, with one witness telling investigators she saw another person initiate the events by punching Tamang, Mussari said.

The only knife recovered by authorities is a rusty pocket knife found on a trail that has not been linked to the Feb. 9 attack, Mussari said.

Friday's hearing was conducted with the Nepali interpreter translating what the attorneys and the judge said.

Judge keeps McKinley case out of Family Court Police and prosecutors have not released the suspects' names, but they were identified by name in open court Friday and on the publicly available court docket.

Prosecutors say the case should remain in adult court because their evidence shows Tamang participated in an attack that "resulted in significant physical injury."

Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Bussi described Tamang as the "initial aggressor" who "instigated the fight." Tamang has also admitted that he jumped on the victim while he was on the ground, Bussi said in court.

Prosecutors, who said most of the incident is captured on video, have text messages where others tell Tamang to "back down" and "not come to the school," Bussi said.

The response from Tamang was, "No, we don't step down," the prosecutor told the judge.

Assistant District Attorney Danielle D'Abate said video from the incident shows Tamang stopped fighting another person and then ran toward and "participated in the attack" on the stabbing victim.

Prosecutors argued against severing the co-defendants' cases, saying they both were part of a "common scheme or plan" and "part of the same criminal transaction." They said they have witnesses who saw Tee and Tamang together, who knew them to be friends and saw them walking to school together.

Case is expected to issue decision on all defense motions next month.