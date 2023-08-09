A Texas man was indicted on multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 in the Village of Orchard Park, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

James Q. Carollo, 28, of Crosby, Texas, was arrested in mid-July and was returned to Western New York on Aug. 1. He was indicted last week before State Supreme Court Justice Amy C. Martoche on multiple felony charges – two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of second-degree sexual act and one count of second-degree strangulation.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities accused Carollo of forcibly engaging in sexual intercourse with the child – described as being under the age of 13 – on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2022.

The alleged incidents took place in the Village of Orchard Park. On one occasion he allegedly "obstructed the breathing or blood circulation of the same child by placing his hands on the victim’s throat," the DA's Office said in a statement.

Carollo, who waived extradition from Texas, was held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and the victim’s mother.

He was scheduled to return before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23.

The case was investigated by Town of Orchard Park police, including Detective Darryl Purucker and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Meredith M. Mohun of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.