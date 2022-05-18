Terroristic threats following Tops shooting lead to charges for two men

For the second time since the May 14 racist terror attack on the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, felony charges have been filed against a suspect for allegedly "making a terroristic threat," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In the latest case, Andrew Marsh, 33, is accused of harassing a customer at a store on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo about 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, three days after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, according to the DA's office.

A law enforcement source said the incident occurred at the Tops at 2101 Elmwood Ave.

When a store manager asked Marsh to leave, he allegedly made a threat "with the intent to intimidate or coerce that created a reasonable expectation of fear" to the manager and two workers, referencing the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue location, the DA's Office said in an emailed statement.

Buffalo police responded and found a "small amount of suspected heroin" inside Marsh's pants pocket, according to prosecutors.

Marsh was arrested and charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a hearing Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan.

Prosecutors asked for Marsh to be held pending results of a forensic exam but Heneghan released Marsh on his own recognizance.

Heneghan issued temporary no-contact orders of protection for the three victims and the store.

“This defendant is accused of threatening employees at another supermarket while we continue to investigate this horrific shooting and grieve this tragedy. Again, I remind all that any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said DA John Flynn in a statement.

On Sunday, Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with calling both Bocce Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing in the city, threatening violence and alluding to the Tops killings.

Chowaniec was held overnight and charged with making a terroristic threat, a lower-level felony. He was being held for a forensic exam.

"Let this case send a message out there to any tough guy or anyone who wants to be cute out there in sending messages or threatening anyone," Flynn said after Chowaniec's hearing. "I will find you and I will arrest you and I will prosecute you."

Chowaniec has an arrest history that includes robbery while impersonating a police officer and fleeing from police in a high-speed chase that resulted in property damage, as previously reported by The Buffalo News.

Both Marsh and Chowaniec faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted.

Police have investigated multiple threats since the massacre on Saturday.

Tuesday morning, the Erie County Health Department's clinic on William Street was closed and all staff was sent home following a bomb threat, county officials said. The Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad swept the building and found no devices, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

On Monday afternoon, the Walmart on Sheridan Avenue closed due to apparent threats against the store.

