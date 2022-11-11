Terroristic threat charge dropped as part of plea deal for incident at Tops on Elmwood

For the second time in a month, a man charged with making a terroristic threat referencing May's mass killing at Tops Markets saw the charge dismissed in Erie County Court.

The felony charge against Andrew J. Marsh was dropped as part of a plea agreement in which Marsh admitted to misdemeanor drug possession, according to his attorney and Erie County Court records.

Marsh, 34, of Buffalo, faced the threat charge for allegedly referencing the May 14 shootings during a dispute three days later at a Tops supermarket on Elmwood Avenue.

In court on Thursday, Marsh admitted possessing a small amount of heroin at the time of his May 17 arrest. He pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office offered Marsh the chance to plea to the drug charge on the condition he participate in drug treatment, and Marsh will be sent to inpatient treatment, according to a spokesman.

"We agreed to this in order to compel him to get treatment," the spokesman said in an email.

Judge James F. Bargnesi accepted Marsh's plea to the drug charge and dismissed the threat charge. Holly Erick, Marsh's attorney from the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, made a motion in August to have the threat charge dismissed, but the judge had yet to rule on the motion at the time of Thursday's plea.

On Oct. 24, Bargnesi dismissed two terroristic threat charges against a Cheektowaga man accused of referencing the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue – in which a man authorities described as white supremacist allegedly killed 10 Black people and injured three others – in phone calls to two restaurants a day after the violence.

Bargnesi ruled what Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, was accused of doing was "not terrorism." A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office afterward said prosecutors are looking into filing different charges against Chowaniec.

In Marsh's case, there was a dispute in the store's checkout area with employees who knew him from prior interactions, according to Erick.

After Marsh was asked to leave, he allegedly said he would "just come back and shoot the place then," an employee told the grand jury, according to Erick's motion to dismiss.

The employees didn't seem to view him as a threat at the time, according to Erick.

In fact, one of the employees threw off her nametag and challenged Marsh to fight outside the store, Erick wrote in her dismissal motion, referencing a recording of statements captured on police body-worn cameras.

The employees were "absolutely not afraid of him," Erick told The Buffalo News.

After the alleged threat was made, Marsh was banned from the store, but the supermarket was not closed, nor was the incident reported up the chain at the company, she said.

"I don't think that a personal fight or a disagreement between three people amounts to a terrorist threat," Erick said.

In September, the court issued a warrant for Marsh, who had previously appeared in opiate treatment court, after he didn't show up for court appearances for this case in August or September, Erick said. Police picked Marsh up on the warrant last week.