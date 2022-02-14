Teens charged in McKinley stabbing, shooting held without bail

+2 Police to have more visible presence at McKinley in weeks ahead Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said the district is taking steps to address concerning incidents, such as fights, that have happened at a slightly higher rate at McKinley and a handful of other schools than on average across the district.

Both teens, whose names have been withheld due to their ages, were in custody at the youth detention center on East Ferry Street. Erie County Family Court Judge Kelly Brinkworth ordered them held without bail at separate court appearances Monday.

The 17-year-old arrested Monday wore a medical face mask, white T-shirt, light blue sweatpants and sneakers as he appeared in court with his hands handcuffed behind his back. His mother attended the court proceeding. She declined comment afterward.

Police and prosecutors have said the school security guard was shot as he sought to intervene in the fight in a parking lot outside the school in which the 14-year-old was beaten and stabbed. Between 15 and 25 people were in the lot at the time of the fight.

The 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times, with nine knife wounds to the chest and abdomen. He remains hospitalized. On Thursday, a 13-year-old reported being grazed in the left flank by a bullet in the incident.

The 17-year-old charged in the shooting was not specifically charged with injuring the 13-year-old. Flynn said he wants to "make sure that the grazing came from a bullet" before filing a charge.

McKinley student who was stabbed in stable condition, guard released In response to the shooting, McKinley has switched to remote learning for the rest of the week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Police said Monday they have not recovered either weapon.