Teenagers sentenced for assault of man inside at Metro Rail station

A 17-year-old from Buffalo was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision, for assaulting a 67-year-old man inside a Metro Rail station, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The victim died a month later.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case handed down the sentence Tuesday.

Case previously sentenced another adolescent involved in the case, also 17, to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 31, 2022, the then-16-year-old males attacked Michael Cason of Buffalo inside of an elevator at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro Rail Amherst station on Main Street in North Buffalo – shoving, kicking and punching him.

Cason died Feb. 21 at a rehabilitation facility.

Metal knuckles were found on one of the teenagers and were believed to have been used as a weapon.

Both teenagers on Sept. 27, 2022, pleaded guilty to one count each of felony first-degree attempted assault, the highest charge in the indictments against them.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the NFTA Transit police for its investigation of the case.