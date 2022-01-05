Teenager takes manslaughter plea; victim's mother calls fatal stabbing 'murder all day'

Clayton and Thomas "had been going back and forth for years," Callaway said.

They were friends years ago. The dispute that culminated in the stabbing was over a boy, Callaway said.

Thomas, who had been living in a group home in Utica, returned home in November 2019, Callaway said.

"Corrisha was a sweet girl," her mother said.

Callaway, who said she would have liked to see her daughter's killer stand trial, acknowledged her daughter was not "100% perfect," but she had her life on track, attended school and looked forward to graduating.

"She could not wait to turn 18 and never got a chance to make it," she said.

Thomas grew up with five siblings, including her older sister, Beonna Burts. Burts, 21, said her sister was the type of person who would help others with their problems before she helped herself.

District Attorney John Flynn, who did not identify Clayton by name, said she and Thomas had "numerous altercations" in their past.

"There was bad blood between the two of them," Flynn said.