Teenager takes manslaughter plea; victim's mother calls fatal stabbing 'murder all day'

A 19-year-old from Niagara Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter in Erie County Court in the fatal 2020 stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at the Metro bus station on Ellicott Street.
Rashanae Clayton – age 17 at the time of the May 29, 2020, killing – faces up to four years in prison, rather than 25 years, because she will be sentenced as a youthful offender.
Clayton admitted stabbing Corrisha Thomas of Buffalo with a steak knife once near her collarbone. Thomas did not have a weapon.
Prosecutors said Clayton intended to injure – not kill – Thomas.
Thomas' mother, Chicquita Callaway, said she believes there is evidence Clayton meant to kill her daughter, including statements allegedly made on a video a few weeks before her daughter was killed.
"That was murder all day," she said of her daughter's stabbing.
Clayton remains out of custody until her sentencing. Sobbing could be heard from an elevator occupied by Clayton and family members after they left the courtroom Wednesday morning.
Two weeks before the killing, Thomas and her sister were told where to show up for a fight and were then allegedly attacked by Clayton and some family members, Callaway said.
Clayton and Thomas "had been going back and forth for years," Callaway said.
They were friends years ago. The dispute that culminated in the stabbing was over a boy, Callaway said.
Thomas, who had been living in a group home in Utica, returned home in November 2019, Callaway said.
"Corrisha was a sweet girl," her mother said.
Callaway, who said she would have liked to see her daughter's killer stand trial, acknowledged her daughter was not "100% perfect," but she had her life on track, attended school and looked forward to graduating.
"She could not wait to turn 18 and never got a chance to make it," she said.
Thomas grew up with five siblings, including her older sister, Beonna Burts. Burts, 21, said her sister was the type of person who would help others with their problems before she helped herself.
District Attorney John Flynn, who did not identify Clayton by name, said she and Thomas had "numerous altercations" in their past.
"There was bad blood between the two of them," Flynn said.
Investigators determined that Thomas approached Clayton and there was a confrontation, during which Clayton pulled the knife, Flynn said.
The stabbing, which happened at about 8:38 p.m., was captured on cellphone video and bus station surveillance cameras, he said.
There were a lot of young people hanging around the area at the time.
"Nobody did anything to stop the fight," Flynn said.
Clayton was arrested at the scene by Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police.
There's well-established case law in New York that an incident involving one stab wound is manslaughter and not intentional murder, Flynn said.
Flynn said his office will ask Erie County Judge Susan Eagan to sentence Clayton to the four-year maximum in prison.
Before she entered her guilty plea, Eagan pledged to grant Clayton youthful offender status at her sentencing if she pleaded guilty to the first-degree manslaughter charge on which she was indicted. Eagan said she has reviewed some of the evidence in the case and "spent a lot of time thinking about this."
Clayton remains free on conditions that she maintain employment and pursue a GED. The judge said a recent report showed Clayton is complying with those terms. The judge acknowledged the teen's compliance may be interrupted soon because of her "almost full-term" pregnancy.
At a court appearance in the case in September, Eagan said Clayton had "very minimal participation" in her GED program since July and had not been working.
Clayton, who is represented by defense attorney John Ange, is scheduled to be sentenced April 28. Eagan on Wednesday said the sentence "will involve incarceration."
Thomas' mother said her daughter's killer deserves more time than the maximum four-year term.
"I don’t feel like four years is enough for taking someone’s life," she said.
Her daughter was loved, and her death has devastated family and friends.
"We really miss her," Callaway said. "Her death has changed all of our lives. Our lives will never be the same."