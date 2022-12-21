Teenager is indicted for illegal gun possession

A Buffalo teenager who was injured last month in a quadruple shooting at an entertainment complex on East Amherst Street was arraigned Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 19-year-old Kenyatta Lee was shot in the toe Nov. 5 while inside the Level One Complex, 30 E. Amherst St., where three other people were also injured by gunfire. Lee was allegedly seen in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun. A gun was found underneath a vehicle during the investigation. Lee was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for the injury to his foot.